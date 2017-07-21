Shrimp and Tuna Steak Kabobs

1 bag frozen un-cooked shrimp, thawed, peeled and deveined

2 lbs. tuna steak, cut into 1” cubes

1 bottle Italian salad dressing

Skewers (soaked in water at least 1 hour to prevent burning)

Marinate the shrimp and tuna steak chunks in Italian salad dressing for 1-2 hours, reserving some of the dressing to baste the shrimp and tuna as it cooks.

Place shrimp and tuna steak chunks onto skewers. First the tuna, then the shrimp, the tuna, the shrimp, etc.

Heat grill to medium. Place kabobs on grill, and baste with some of the extra Italian salad dressing, then cook for 3-4 minutes per side, basting occasionally, and cook until shrimp turns pink. Flip and cook another 3-4 minutes. Do not overcook. Tuna should be firm and lightly pink inside.

(If you’d like, feel free to add to the kabobs. However, use a separate skewer for vegetables, they take longer to cook. Add things like, mushrooms, onion, cherry tomatoes, squash…etc.)