Shoplifting Leads to Chase, Assault Arrest at Dubuque Grocery Store

A suspected shoplifter was able to temporarily get away from authorities with the help of a man who’s also facing charges. During the noon hour on Sunday, security personnel at the Asbury Road Hy-Vee saw 36-year-old Kimberly Stonehocker of Dubuque hiding items in her clothing. As she tried to leave the store without paying, security approached her. She tried to run, but the security officer grabbed her and took her to the ground. Three people saw this happen and tried to pull the male security officer off of Stonehocker. Two of them stopped when he identified himself as security. The third grabbed the officer around the next and told Stonehocker to “go to the car.” Asbury Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the store, and captured Stonehocker. She was found to have more than $175 in items stolen from the store. She’s charged with 5th Degree Theft, Interference with Official Acts, and Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug. The man who tried to assist her, 35-year-old Michael Selle of Dubuque, has also been charged with Interference, as well as one count of Assault Causing Bodily Injury.