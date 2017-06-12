Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Attempted Murder

A Chicago man who was arrested in connection with a Dubuque shooting is now facing a more serious charge. 28-year-old Nathaniel Grover was arrested last Sunday on a charge of Willful Injury. The Dubuque County Attorney has now decided to increase the charge against Grover to Attempted Murder. Grover is accused of shooting another man at a home in the 1500 block of North Grandview Avenue a few minutes after 6:00 AM last Sunday. The victim suffered a minor gunshot wound and was taken to Finley Hospital. Grover was arrested later that day. Should he be found guilty of Attempted Murder, he would face as many as 25 years in prison.