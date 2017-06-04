Shooting in Dubuque

Dubuque Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at a home Sunday morning off of North Grandview Avenue. Police say they were called to a residence shortly before 6 am. On arrival officers found one person shot and that the shooter had fled the scene. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for what is believed to be non- life threatening injuries. At this time, authorities are still looking for the suspect. The names of those involved as well as specific details of the incident have not been released.Traffic was detoured on a portion of North Grandview Avenue near Fillmore Street with yellow caution tape around an area earlier this morning.