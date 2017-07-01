Shooting at Arkansas Nightclub….More on Dr. Henry Bello…. Nevada and Recreational Marijuana

LITLLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured. They say via Twitter that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Lounge appears to have happened following a dispute at a concert. Police say they do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”

NEW YORK (AP) – Dr. Henry Bello’s colleagues at Bronx Lebanon Hospital said he was trouble from the start. They say he was aggressive and threatening. When the 45-year-old resigned in lieu of being fired in 2015 over sexual harassment allegations, he lashed out. On Friday, Bello returned to his former workplace with an AR-15 assault rifle tucked under his white lab coat and opening fire in his old department, killing one doctor and critically wounding six others, according to law enforcement officials.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes. People began buying pot early Saturday, just months after voters approved legalization in November. It’s the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the nation. Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot. The millions of tourists who visit Las Vegas and other Nevada cities every year are expected to make nearly two of every three pot purchases.

UNDATED (AP) – An Illinois man will remain in custody pending his initial federal court appearance on a charge alleging he kidnapped a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead. Twenty-eight-year-old Brendt Christensen of Champaign is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Urbana. Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang disappeared on June 9, just weeks after arriving at the Urbana-Champaign campus where was doing research in agricultural sciences.

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis has declined to renew the mandate of the Vatican’s conservative doctrine chief, tapping instead a deputy to lead the powerful congregation that handles sex abuse cases and guarantees Catholic orthodoxy around the world. In a short statement, the Vatican said Francis thanked Cardinal Gerhard Mueller for his service. Francis could have kept him on, but declined to do so. The two have clashed over the pope’s opening to allowing civilly remarried Catholics to receive Communion.