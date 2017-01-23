Sheriff’s Dept. Seeking Burglary Suspects

The public is being asked to help identify two suspects who tried to break into an ATM earlier this month. According to a post on the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, the suspects were seen on security video attempting to gain access to a cash machine at the Fidelity Bank location in Luxemburg on the morning of January 15. The post indicates that the suspects are believed to have taken part in a burglary in Dyersville that morning as well. Anyone with information about the burglars is asked to contact the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.