Sheriff’s Dept. Offering Civil Service Exam

Dubuque County’s new sheriff is encouraging anyone who’s considered a career in law enforcement to take the first step in the process to landing one of those jobs. The Sheriff’s Department will conduct a Civil Service Exam next month. Sheriff Joe Kennedy says those who do well on the test will be considered for a spot in his department, and can use the results to apply for other jobs as well. Kennedy recently took over for the retired Don Vrotsos, becoming just the fourth Dubuque County Sheriff since 1980. His department has been hit by a surge in retirements, so he’s looking to bring on some new blood. Kennedy says he’s also going to take a look at how the department staffs its various shifts. His hope is to increase efficiency while not putting too much on his deputies. The Civil Service Exam will be conducted on February 25 at Clarke University. Contact the Sheriff’s Department for more information.