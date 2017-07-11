Sheriff: No Timeframe for Identifying Body Found in Mississippi

Dubuque County’s Sheriff isn’t sure when investigators might be able to positively identify the body that was pulled from the Mississippi River on Sunday morning. But he is confident that authorities will know who they found sometime in the coming months. Shortly before 11:30 Sunday morning, fishermen called the sheriff’s department to report that they’d found a body in the water south of the Massey Marina. The remains have since been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. Sheriff Joe Kennedy tells us that the body had undergone significant decomposition, which will make identifying it difficult. He expects that investigators will have to use dental records or DNA from the body to get a positive ID. Those are processes that could take as long as a month to complete. There’s been significant speculation that the body is that of 19-year-old Allison Morgan of Dubuque. She’s been missing since her car was found abandoned on the Julien Dubuque Bridge on New Year’s Day. Witnesses told police they saw Morgan walk to the edge of the bridge, climb over the railing, then disappear. Kennedy says Morgan’s case is the only one his department is aware of that involves a missing person believed to be in the river.