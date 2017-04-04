“Shelter In Place” Ordered At Platteville High School

Officials at Platteville High School are being very tight-lipped, but students and staff underwent what is called a “shelter in place” today. According to a Platteville public schools message, some concerns were brought to the attention of school administrators, which prompted the school to act as a ‘shelter in place” to ensure the safety of students. At around 3 o’clock this afternoon, police determined that there was no threat to the students and they were allowed to return to class.