Shaw, Pregler Claim Top Spots in 1st Ward Primary

A pair of political newcomers will face off to represent Dubuque’s 1st Ward on the City Council. Brett Shaw and John Pregler, who are both running for office for the first time, were the top vote-getters in yesterday’s primary election. The two advance to the general election on November 7. Shaw received the most votes, with 359. Pregler was next with 237. The third candidate in the race, Lou Oswald, received just 86 votes. Turnout for the election was just 6.3%. The 1st Ward includes much of the western and southern parts of Dubuque. It is currently represented by Kevin Lynch, who is stepping down after three terms on the council.