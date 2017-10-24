Sewer Work to Close Part of South Grandview Avenue

A block of one of Dubuque’s most-traveled streets will be closed the latter part of this week. A release from the city says South Grandview Avenue will be closed between Laurel Street and Mount Carmel Road beginning tomorrow (Wednesday) morning through Friday afternoon. Private sanitary sewer work is being done in the area. Motorists traveling through the area will be asked to use a posted detour, which will send drivers north to Cannon Street. Shady Oaks Drive, which runs off of Grandview in that area, will only be accessible to eastbound traffic.