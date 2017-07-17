Seven Members of Amish Family Injured in Buggy Crash

All seven members of a southwest Wisconsin family were injured, some seriously, after a pickup truck crashed into their buggy yesterday afternoon. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just east of Darlington at about 2:10 PM. 36-year-old Elam Stoltsfus was driving his family’s buggy east on State Highway 81. That’s when the buggy was struck from behind by a pickup being driven by 79-year-old Richard Larson of South Wayne. The buggy was pushed into the ditch, and all seven of the people inside were ejected. Stoltsfus, his wife, and all five of their children suffered injuries of varying severity. Two members of the family were airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison. There’s no word on any of their conditions.