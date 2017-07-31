Set Free Dubuque Hosts Human Trafficking Awareness Walk

Nearly 100 people walked the streets of downtown Dubuque to raise awareness of human trafficking yesterday afternoon. A group called “Set Free Dubuque” hosted the walk, where participants wore black clothing and didn’t speak to highlight the silence that usually goes along with human trafficking. Earlier this year, two people were arrested on human trafficking charges in Dubuque after authorities raided the massage parlors that they owned and operated. Suzie Wright of Set Free says those businesses can often be fronts for prostitution. Wright says the only way human trafficking will be stopped is for people to start talking about the problem. Set Free says bringing attention to the issue is especially important in Dubuque, since the city is a stopover for trafficking due to its location between Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee, and the Twin Cities.