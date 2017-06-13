Sessions Testifies Today…Rodman in North Korea…Cosby Defense Rests

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing for sharp questions from his former Senate colleagues about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump’s presidency. He said he is “just trying to open a door” on a mission he thinks his former “Celebrity Apprentice” boss would support. Rodman sported a T-shirt advertising a marijuana cybercurrency as he talked to reporters at Beijing’s airport.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Another appeals court, another defeat for the Trump administration. A San Francisco-based federal appeals court on Monday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.

HASSAN SHAM U2 CAMP, Iraq (AP) – Iraq’s health minister says a mass food poisoning at a camp for displaced people near the northern city of Mosul has killed at least two and sickened hundreds. She says 752 people took ill after a meal was distributed the previous evening at the Hassan Sham U2 camp. The food, from a non-governmental organization, was an iftar meal to break the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. A woman and a girl died while at least 300 people remain in critical condition.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser’s lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday. Cosby chose not to testify when the defense opened on Monday. The defense put on just six minutes of testimony from a detective before closing arguments. Cosby’s accuser and her mother have stayed in town to await the verdict.