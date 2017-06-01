Senior’s Hawkins Wins State Golf Title

Dubuque Senior’s Maddie Hawkins was definitely in the zone for her final round as a high school golfer. Hawkins captured 5A state medalist honors yesterday at the state golf meet at the Coldwater Links in Ames. Hawkins carded a second round score of 4 under par 67 to win the medalist crown by four strokes with a two round score of 141. Teammate Abby Marting finished in 9th with 149 helping propel Senior to a 3rd place finish in the team race with a total of 663. Cedar Falls won the 5A Team title shooting 631.

In Class 4A at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown, Wahlert Catholic could not make a first round lead hold up and finished 2nd to team champion Humboldt. The Golden Eagles shot a second round score of 377 for a two round total of 745. Humboldt took advantage and won by 9 strokes with a second day score 365 for a 736. Wahlert was paced by Elyse Kalb who finished medalist runner-up with a 177. Washington’s Sarah Nacos won the title with 154.