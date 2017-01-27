Senior’s Fischer Chosen as “Teacher of the Year”

This year’s Dubuque Community Schools “Teacher of the Year” has been teaching and coaching at his alma mater for the past dozen years. Louis Fischer teaches English and serves as the girls cross country coach at Senior High School. He was recently chosen as the district’s “Teacher of the Year” by a vote of his colleagues. Fischer credits the teachers he had a Senior, as well as his peers, for all he’s accomplished. A photo of Fischer will be placed on a plague that is displayed at the district offices. Fischer was also chosen as the “Teacher of the Year” by the Foundation for Dubuque Community Schools last year.