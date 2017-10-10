Senior’s Cowart Selected as Area’s Top Youth Leader

A Senior High school student was named the Dubuque area’s top young leader at a conference late last month. Olivia Cowart received the honor at the conclusion of this year’s Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Conference, or DAYLC (day-lack). Cowart was one of one hundred high school students from around the Tri-States selected for the conference, which aims to unlock the potential of students who have already demonstrated leadership abilities within their schools. Students are nominated by school personnel, then have to complete an application process. Those selected take part in a two-day workshop hosted by Clarke University and the University of Dubuque. At the conclusion of the conference, ten of the students are chosen to receive college scholarships of up to one thousand dollars. Due to her selection as the area’s top leader, Cowart will represent the Tri-States at the National Youth Leadership Conference in St. Louis later this month. Samuel Lange of East Dubuque was chosen to attend that conference as well. DAYLC students come from all three of Dubuque’s high schools, as well as Beckman, Cascade, Cuba City, East Dubuque, Bellevue Marquette, Southwestern, and Western Dubuque.

Scholarship Winners

Maeve Breslin, Wahlert

Abby Connolly, Senior

Olivia Cowart, Senior

Adam Goninen, Cuba City

Anna Herrig, Wahlert

Jalen Hildebrand, Senior

Caitlin Kennedy, Beckman

Samuel Lange, East Dubuque

Madeline Ludwig, Cascade

Emily Tigges, Senior