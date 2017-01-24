Senior rises, Cascade Drops In New High School Boys Basketball Poll

Dubuque Senior has climbed one more spot in the latest Associated Press Iowa Boys High School Basketball rankings. The Rams are ranked number 3 in Class 4A. Meanwhile the Hempstead Mustangs are just outside the top 10 and would be ranked 11th in the voting. Iowa City West is still top ranked with other M.V.C schools Cedar Falls 5th and Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7th.

Following their first loss of the season Cascade has three spots and are ranked 7th in Class 2A.

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (12) 10-1 120 1

2. Sioux City, East 12-1 94 2

3. Dubuque, Senior 10-2 92 4

4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10-1 69 6

5. Cedar Falls 9-3 62 9

6. Waukee 11-3 43 5

7. Bettendorf 10-3 38 8

8. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 8-3 29 3

9. Valley, West Des Moines 10-4 28 7

10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 10-3 20 10

Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Hempstead 17. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14. Des Moines, Hoover 13. Lewis Central 9. North Scott, Eldridge 9. Des Moines, North 2. Ames 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (12) 13-0 120 1

2. Pella 13-1 103 2

3. West Delaware, Manchester 12-0 101 3

4. Mount Pleasant 12-2 76 4

5. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 8-3 58 NR

6. Assumption, Davenport 8-5 48 7

7. Mount Vernon 9-3 36 6

8. Dallas Center-Grimes 10-3 35 5

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-5 28 9T

10. Spirit Lake 9-3 14 9T

Others receiving votes: Oskaloosa 11. Glenwood 10. Storm Lake 5. Chariton 3. Forest City 3. Atlantic 3. Charles City 3. Le Mars 2. ADM, Adel 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (10) 12-1 109 1T

2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (1) 11-1 100 3

3. Pella Christian 12-2 82 1T

4. Osage 14-0 66 8

5. Van Meter 13-0 62 5

(tie)Camanche 14-1 62 7

7. Cascade,Western Dubuque 13-1 39 4

8. South Hamilton, Jewell 12-1 25 10

9. Garner-Hayfield Ventura 14-1 23 NR

10. Jesup 13-1 19 9

Others receiving votes: Rock Valley 16. Des Moines Christian 16. West Marshall, State Center 10. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7. Northeast, Goose Lake 6. Sheldon 5. Sioux Center 4. West Lyon, Inwood 2. Hinton 2. Dike-New Hartford 2. West Burlington 2. A-H-S-T, Avoca 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (11) 13-0 119 1

2. St. Mary’s, Remsen (1) 12-0 92 4

3. Grand View Christian 12-1 79 5

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10-2 72 3

5. New London 12-1 65 2

6. Lynnville-Sully 15-1 53 7

7. Ar-We-Va, Westside 15-0 52 6

8. Murray 13-0 41 8

9. West Hancock, Britt 11-2 19 NR

10. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 13-1 18 10

Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 15. Remsen-Union 9. Boyden-Hull 6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5. George-Little Rock 4. Colo-Nesco 3. West Fork, Sheffield 3. Logan-Magnolia 2. Montezuma 1. Stanton 1. AGWSR, Ackley 1.