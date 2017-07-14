Senior High Girls Track Coach Pat Murphy Retires

Longtime Dubuque Senior head girls track coach Pat Murphy has decided it’s time to pass the baton. Murphy has announced he is retiring from his coaching duties.

Murphy a graduate of Senior, came back to teach and coach in 1973. He retired from teaching a few years ago but continued to coach. He has been head girls track coach since 1979 and also held several football coaching positions for the Rams, including head coach from 1989 to 2003. He was MVC and State of Iowa coach of the year in 1997 and 1998. Murphy was inducted into the Senior High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

The search for Murphy’s replacement is underway.