Senior, Hempstead, Cascade Move Up in Rankings

Both Hempstead and Senior are ranked among the top 10 Class 4A teams in this week Associated Press Iowa High School Boys Basketball Rankings. Senior has moved up one spot and are ranked number two this week setting up a number one against number two showdown on Friday night when the Rams host top ranked Iowa City West. The Hempstead Mustangs have moved into the poll this week at number 8.

In Class 2A; Cascade has made a significant jump up. The Cougars ranked 7th last week are now ranked at number 3.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Iowa City, West (13) 12-1 139 1 Dubuque, Senior 13-2 107 3 Sioux City, East (1) 13-1 105 2 Waukee 13-3 80 6

(tie)Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11-1 80 4

Bettendorf 12-3 72 7 Valley, West Des Moines 12-4 50 9 Dubuque, Hempstead 12-3 41 NR Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 12-3 25 10 North Scott, Eldridge 11-3 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, Hoover 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14. Lewis Central 10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Cedar Falls 3. Des Moines, North 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Waverly-Shell Rock (14) 16-0 140 1 Pella 15-1 121 2 West Delaware, Manchester 14-0 115 3 Mount Pleasant 15-2 94 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 10-3 87 5 Spirit Lake 12-3 44 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-6 31 9 Mount Vernon 10-4 24 7 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-4 23 8 Assumption, Davenport 8-7 19 6

(tie)Le Mars 10-5 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 18. Atlantic 13. Webster City 6. Forest City 4. Glenwood 4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3. Boone 2. Chariton 2. Oskaloosa 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Western Christian, Hull (12) 13-2 133 1 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (1) 13-2 115 2 Cascade,Western Dubuque 16-1 92 7 Van Meter 16-0 85 5 Pella Christian 12-4 75 3 Camanche 16-2 60 6 Garner-Hayfield Ventura (1) 16-1 58 9 Osage 15-1 52 4 Rock Valley 12-3 28 NR South Hamilton, Jewell 14-2 15 8

Others receiving votes: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13. A-H-S-T, Avoca 9. Des Moines Christian 6. Dike-New Hartford 6. Alta-Aurelia 4. Sioux Center 4. West Burlington 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Jesup 3. Sheldon 2. West Marshall, State Center 2. Pocahontas Area 1. Northeast, Goose Lake 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

North Linn, Troy Mills (12) 16-0 137 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen (1) 14-0 117 2 Grand View Christian (1) 15-1 113 3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14-2 89 4 New London 15-1 68 5 Lynnville-Sully 16-1 66 6 Ar-We-Va, Westside 18-0 64 7 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 16-1 30 10 Siouxland Community Christian 14-2 29 NR Boyden-Hull 10-6 18 NR

(tie)Murray 15-1 18 8

Others receiving votes: West Fork, Sheffield 7. Colo-Nesco 5. George-Little Rock 3. West Hancock, Britt 2. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2. Keota 1. Montezuma 1.