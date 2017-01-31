Listen Live
Senior, Hempstead, Cascade Move Up in Rankings

January 31, 2017   Sports

Both Hempstead and Senior are ranked among the top 10 Class 4A teams in this week Associated Press Iowa High School Boys Basketball Rankings. Senior has moved up one spot and are ranked number two this week setting up a number one against number two showdown on Friday night when the Rams host top ranked Iowa City West. The Hempstead Mustangs have moved into the poll this week at number 8.

In Class 2A; Cascade has made a significant jump up. The Cougars ranked 7th last week are now ranked at number 3.

——————————

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record    Pts    Prv

  1.   Iowa  City,  West  (13)                                               12-1      139    1
  2.   Dubuque,  Senior                                              13-2      107    3   
  3.   Sioux  City,  East  (1)                                                  13-1      105    2
  4.   Waukee                                                                         13-3      80     6

(tie)Council  Bluffs,  Abraham  Lincoln              11-1      80     4

  1.   Bettendorf                                                                    12-3      72     7
  2.   Valley,  West  Des  Moines                                     12-4      50     9
  3.   Dubuque,  Hempstead                                   12-3      41     NR  
  4.   Dowling  Catholic,  West  Des  Moines               12-3      25     10
  5. North  Scott,  Eldridge                                              11-3      18     NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, Hoover 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14. Lewis Central 10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Cedar Falls 3. Des Moines, North 3.

Class 3A

Record    Pts    Prv

  1.   Waverly-Shell  Rock  (14)                                         16-0      140    1
  2.   Pella                                                                                 15-1      121    2
  3.   West  Delaware,  Manchester                                     14-0      115    3
  4.   Mount  Pleasant                                                         15-2      94     4
  5.   Bishop  Heelan  Catholic,  Sioux  City                     10-3      87     5
  6.   Spirit  Lake                                                                     12-3      44     10
  7.   Sergeant  Bluff-Luton                                                   8-6       31     9
  8.   Mount  Vernon                                                             10-4      24     7
  9.   Dallas  Center-Grimes                                                 11-4      23     8
  10. Assumption,  Davenport                                               8-7       19     6

(tie)Le  Mars                                                        10-5      19     NR

Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 18. Atlantic 13. Webster City 6. Forest City 4. Glenwood 4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3. Boone 2. Chariton 2. Oskaloosa 1.

Class 2A

Record    Pts    Prv

  1.   Western  Christian,  Hull    (12)              13-2      133    1
  2.   Kuemper  Catholic,  Carroll  (1)             13-2      115    2
  3.   Cascade,Western  Dubuque           16-1      92     7   
  4.   Van  Meter                                                   16-0      85     5
  5.   Pella  Christian                                             12-4      75     3
  6.   Camanche                                                 16-2      60     6
  7.   Garner-Hayfield  Ventura  (1)               16-1      58     9
  8.   Osage                                                              15-1      52     4
  9.   Rock  Valley                                                  12-3      28     NR
  10. South  Hamilton,  Jewell                          14-2      15     8

Others receiving votes: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13. A-H-S-T, Avoca 9. Des Moines Christian 6. Dike-New Hartford 6. Alta-Aurelia 4. Sioux Center 4. West Burlington 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Jesup 3. Sheldon 2. West Marshall, State Center 2. Pocahontas Area 1. Northeast, Goose Lake 1.

Class 1A

Record    Pts    Prv

  1.   North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (12)                  16-0      137    1
  2.   St.  Mary’s,  Remsen    (1)                        14-0      117    2
  3.   Grand  View  Christian  (1)                      15-1      113    3
  4.   Gladbrook-Reinbeck                                 14-2      89     4
  5.   New  London                                               15-1      68     5
  6.   Lynnville-Sully                                              16-1      66     6
  7.   Ar-We-Va,  Westside                              18-0      64     7
  8.   Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville                           16-1      30     10
  9.   Siouxland  Community  Christian        14-2      29     NR
  10. Boyden-Hull                                                 10-6      18     NR

(tie)Murray                                              15-1      18     8

Others receiving votes: West Fork, Sheffield 7. Colo-Nesco 5. George-Little Rock 3. West Hancock, Britt 2. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2. Keota 1. Montezuma 1.

