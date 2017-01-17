Senior and Cascade Rise In Latest AP Boys Basketball Poll

The Senior High boys basketball team has risen from 5th to 4th in the latest Iowa Class 4A high school basketball rankings. Three other Mississippi Valley teams are ranked again with Iowa City West top ranked, Cedar Rapids Kennedy is 3rd and Cedar Falls is 9th. In Class 2A, the unbeaten Cascade Cougars are up one spot to 4th this week.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (6) 8-1 101 1

2. Sioux City, East (4) 10-0 98 3

3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (1) 8-1 94 2

4. Dubuque, Senior 9-1 80 5

5. Waukee 9-2 57 7

6. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 8-1 47 4

7. Valley, West Des Moines 9-3 43 8

8. Bettendorf 9-2 39 9

9. Cedar Falls 7-3 29 6

10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 8-1 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Lewis Central 4. Des Moines, Hoover 4. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Ames 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (10) 12-0 109 1

2. Pella (1) 10-1 95 3

3. West Delaware, Manchester 11-0 93 4

4. Mount Pleasant 10-1 68 6

5. Dallas Center-Grimes 9-2 53 2

6. Mount Vernon 8-2 48 7

7. Assumption, Davenport 7-4 35 9

8. Charles City 9-1 33 8

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-4 22 NR

(tie)Spirit Lake 9-2 22 5

Others receiving votes: Xavier, Cedar Rapids 13. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 6. Oskaloosa 4. Forest City 2. Le Mars 2.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull(5) 10-1 103 T1

(tie)Pella Christian (6) 10-1 103 T1

3. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 9-1 77 T3

4. Cascade,Western Dubuque 11-0 74 5

5. Van Meter 11-0 46 7

6. Sheldon 11-1 44 10

7. Camanche 12-1 43 9

8. Osage 12-0 42 8

9. Jesup 11-1 17 NR

10. South Hamilton, Jewell 9-1 12 6

Others receiving votes: Hinton 10. Des Moines Christian 7. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 6. Northeast, Goose Lake 6. Rock Valley 6. West Lyon, Inwood 4. Sioux Center 2. West Burlington 2. Dike-New Hartford 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10) 11-0 109 1

2. New London 11-0 91 3

3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 8-1 83 2

4. St. Mary’s, Remsen 10-0 70 5

5. Grand View Christian 11-1 57 7

6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 13-0 55 6

7. Lynnville-Sully 12-1 40 8

8. Murray 12-0 32 9

9. West Fork, Sheffield 9-2 17 NR

10. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 11-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Montezuma 9. Siouxland Community Christian 8. West Hancock, Britt 6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 6. Boyden-Hull 5. George-Little Rock 2. Lone Tree 1. Stanton 1.