Senate Push to Repeal Obamacare Fails…Scaramucci Works Blue in New Yorker Chat…Russia Responds to New Sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has taken comfort in the defeat in the Senate of a Republican-pushed measure aimed at scaling back, or partially repealing, former President Back Obama’s Affordable Care Act. In a statement following defeat of the measure on a 49-51 vote, the California Democrat says, “The American people have spoken loud and clear against the higher costs and monstrous cruelty of Trumpcare.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s new communications director has aired his grievances with White House colleagues in a profanity-laced interview. Anthony Scaramucci’s remarks to the New Yorker magazine are providing the public an R-rated glimpse of the backstage battles at the Trump White House.

ISLAMABAD (AP) – A spokesman for Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the premier has stepped down despite having reservations about the court order that disqualified him from serving. In a brief statement, Sharif’s office said Sharif relinquished his charge as prime minister after learning that the Supreme Court disqualified him because of corruption allegations.

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry has ordered a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and said it was closing down a U.S. recreation retreat in response to fresh sanctions against Russia. The Senate on Friday approved a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea and sent it to President Donald Trump to sign.

MOSCOW (AP) – Suspected Russian cybercriminals are being arrested across Europe at America’s request. The operations come as U.S. politicians grapple with the allegation that Kremlin hackers intervened in the 2016 election and some of the defendants suggest their arrests are linked to the election turmoil. An Associated Press review of the cases found no firm evidence to back the claim, even if some experts say “a big hunt” is underway.