Senate Obamacare Repeal Hits Roadblock…House GOP Lays Out Budget Plan…911 Caller Shot, Killed by Police

WASHINGTON (AP) – The implosion of the Senate Republican health care bill leaves a divided GOP with its flagship legislative priority in tatters. It also confronts a wounded President Donald Trump and congressional leaders with dicey decisions about addressing their perhaps unattainable seven-year-old promise of repealing President Barack Obama’s law. Two GOP senators sealed the measure’s doom late Monday when each announced they would vote ‘no’ in a critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Russian lawyer at the center of the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. is known for her work trying to roll back U.S. sanctions on Russia. But Natalia Veselnitskaya was on the radar of American officials long before revelations about the meeting emerged. Government and legal documents show that officials have tried to seize her emails and at times denied her entry into the U.S. Trump Jr. says Veselnitskaya did not provide the campaign useful information when they met.

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans have unveiled a 10-year budget blueprint that would dramatically increase military spending while putting the GOP on record favoring Medicare cuts opposed by President Donald Trump. The GOP plan, authored by Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black, would also pave the way for overhauling the U.S. tax code this fall, and would pair that effort with cuts to benefit programs such as food stamps.

RAQQA, Syria (AP) – Several U.S. and British volunteer fighters are on the front lines in the decisive battle against the Islamic State group for the Syrian city of Raqqa. They joined the U.S.-allied militias in Syria for different reasons, some motivated by testimonies of survivors of the unimaginable brutality that IS flaunted in establishing its self-proclaimed caliphate. Since launching the push on the Syrian city last month, the U.S.-backed forces have conquered a third of Raqqa.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says Damond died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Her death was ruled a homicide.