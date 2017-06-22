Senate Healthcare Bill to be Revealed…TS Cindy Hits Louisiana…Pelosi Facing Doubts After Georgia Loss

MUKALLA, Yemen (AP) – Former prisoners say torture and abuse are rife in a network of secret prisons in Yemen run by the United Arab Emirates and allied Yemeni forces to hold hundreds of people detained in the hunt for al-Qaida. American interrogators have questioned some of the detainees, and regularly receive access to their testimony, a potential violation of international laws against complicity in torture.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell plans to release the measure Thursday. The proposal represents the party’s long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama’s health care law, but support by enough GOP senators is not yet guaranteed.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes. As of about 4 a.m. CDT Thursday, the storm was centered about 30 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving north near 12 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Cindy’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with continued weakening expected.

BEIJING (AP) – Food exporters including the United States and Europe are stepping up pressure on China to scale back plans for intensive inspections of imports that they say will hamper access to its fast-growing market. Nine nations and the EU have sent a joint letter to Chinese regulators asking them to suspend a proposed requirement, due to take effect Oct. 1, for each shipment to have an inspection certificate from a foreign government.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Democratic candidate’s defeat in the high-stakes House race in Georgia has brought new attention to the party’s highest-ranking officer-holder, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. As Democrats look ahead to 2018, some are saying that Pelosi’s position will be at risk if the party doesn’t succeed in taking back control of the House.