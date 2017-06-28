Senate Delays Health Care Vote…Attempted Coup in Venezuela…Chicago Cops Indicted

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republican Party’s long-promised repeal of ‘Obamacare’ is on the brink after Senate GOP leaders, short of support, shelved votes planned for this week. It was an embarrassing setback for President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on their No. 1 campaign promise, and prospects for reviving the legislation are uncertain.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says an attack on the country’s Supreme Court and Interior Ministry was an attempt to oust him from power, but the assault was thwarted and no one was killed. Maduro says that while he was speaking live on state television Tuesday, a police helicopter fired on the pro-government court with grenades. Social media identifies the chopper pilot as Oscar Perez, who has called for a rebellion against Maduro’s “tyranny.”

PARIS (AP) – Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which was hit by malicious software that is crippling computers globally, says it has “contained the issue.” The Copenhagen-based group says its APM Terminals have been “impacted in a number of ports,” adding vessels with Maersk Line were “maneuverable, able to communicate and crews are safe.”

CHICAGO (AP) – Three Chicago police officers accused of covering up and lying about a deadly shooting, have been indicted. The indictment alleges that the three lied about what happened on Oct. 20, 2014, when Officer Jason Van Dyke killed Laquan McDonald, shooting the black teen 16 times. One of the officers is accused of signing off on a report that claimed that McDonald attacked two officers. Dashcam video contradicts the officers’ accounts.

GANZHOU, China (AP) – One current and two former employees at the Chinese factory that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump have told The Associated Press that workers endure abuse, overtime that stretches past midnight and low pay. The group China Labor Watch says the factory forced workers to sign fake pay stubs with inflated salary numbers, among other allegations. The Huajian Group, which owns the factory, says allegations against it are “completely not true to the facts, taken out of context, exaggerated.”