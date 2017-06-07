Semi Rollover Closes US 20 Near Galena

A semi rollover forced authorities to close US Highway 20 near Galena for more than an hour this morning. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, 53-year-old James Krech of Dubuque was driving a semi west on Highway 20. A few minutes after 6:30, Krech took a corner too fast and his semi tipped over. The big rig then slid off the road and knocked over two utility poles and a tree. Krech was taken to Midwest Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. He was also cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions. The crash happened just to the east of Galena, between Gateway Park and Horseshoe Mound.