Semi Crash Blocks Traffic, Injures Driver

A semi driver from Dubuque was hospitalized after a rollover crash that tied up traffic on US Highway 52 yesterday morning. A few minutes before 9:00 AM, 65-year-old Francis Thomas was heading north on Highway 52 near Durango. As he began to climb what’s known as Gillespie Hill, authorities say he took a curve too fast. His semi then overturned, spilling the load of asphalt he was hauling. The semi fell into the southbound lane of the highway, which was shut down for more than six hours. Traffic didn’t return to normal until after 3:00 PM. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says Thomas was taken to a Dubuque hospital, where he was treated and released. He was cited for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.