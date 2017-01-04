Security Still High in Istanbul…Obama to Meet with Congressional Dems…Israeli Soldier Convicted of Manslaughter

ISTANBUL (AP) – Police in Istanbul have set up checkpoints and are checking vehicles across the city as security levels remain high after the New Year’s nightclub attack. Authorities say 5 people are being detained in raids that were conducted today, but they’re still searching for the man they believe carried out the attack for the Islamic State group. Turkey’s president told the nation today that “to say Turkey has surrendered to terrorism is to take sides with the terrorists and terror organizations.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama heads to Capitol Hill today to give congressional Democrats advice on how to fight the Republican efforts dismantle his health care overhaul. Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting with GOP lawmakers to discuss the best way to send Obama’s healthcare law to its graveyard and replace it.

BERLIN (AP) – A leading insurer says that last year saw the highest costs from natural disasters since 2012. Munich Re says in an annual survey today that losses from natural disasters totaled $175 billion last year, some $50 billion of which was covered by insurance. Two earthquakes in Japan in April accounted for the heaviest losses, at a total of $31 billion. Floods in China in June and July caused $20 billion in costs, only $300 million of which was insured.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – An Israeli military court has convicted a soldier of manslaughter for fatally shooting an incapacitated Palestinian attacker. The verdict caps a nine-month saga that has deeply divided the country. Defense officials have criticized Sgt. Elor Azaria’s conduct, while large segments of the Israeli public, along with members of the nationalist ruling coalition, have rallied behind him.

UNDATED (AP) – Mariah Carey says she was “mortified” during her disastrous live performance just before the ball dropped on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.” Carey spoke to Entertainment Weekly in her first interview since the show in which she stumbled through her songs, and at many points stopped singing while a prerecorded vocal track continued to play. Carey blamed show producer Dick Clark Productions and said the late Dick Clark “would not have let an artist go through that.”