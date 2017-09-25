Second Woman Accused of Threatening Minifee Trial Witness

A second Dubuque woman has been accused of threatening a witness in a recent murder trial. Earlier this month, we told you about the arrest of 23-year-old Brittany Walters on charges of Stalking and Witness Intimidation. That came after Walters and two other women were accused of making threats toward one of the witnesses who testified against Tacari Minifee. He was found guilty last month of robbery and murder charges related to the shooting death of Collin Brown of Key West in April of last year. Now 24-year-old Shabria Henry is facing similar charges to Walters. Henry was arrested on Friday afternoon and is charged with Tampering with a Witness, First-Degree Harassment, and Stalking. In addition to threatening the witness outside her home, prosecutors also accuse Henry of writing a Facebook post directed at the witness.