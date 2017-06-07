Sears Hometown Store Coming to Dubuque This Fall

For the first time in almost four years, Dubuque shoppers will be able to buy Sears-branded products this fall. That’s because a “Sears Hometown” store will be opening in Asbury Plaza. “Sears Hometown” was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012. There are more than one thousand such stores across all fifty US states, plus Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The Dubuque store will offer products ranging from appliances, tools, mattresses, and fitness equipment. Many of them will come from Sears-affiliated brands like Kenmore and Craftsman. The store will be owned and operated by Dubuque residents Rick and Mary Jo Jaeger. Mary Jo is currently employed as the Business Manager for Radio Dubuque, the parent company of this station.