Seahawks overpower Lions…Texans stifle Raiders…’Nova rebounds…Duke wins for Capel

SEATTLE (AP) – Thomas Rawls ran for a team-record 161 yards and the Seattle Seahawks earned their 10th straight home playoff game by stifling Detroit, 26-6 to advance to the NFC division playoffs against Atlanta. Russell Wilson finished 23 of 30 for 224 yards and two scores, with Doug Baldwin grabbed 11 passes for 104 yards and a TD. The Lions could muster just 231 total yards and were held to a pair of Matt Prater (PRAY’-tur) field goals.

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Texans allowed just 203 net yards, recorded three sacks and intercepted Connor Cook three times in a 27-14 win over the Raiders in the AFC wild-card game. Jadaveon (jah-DEH’-vee-an) Clowney set the tone by picking off Cook on Oakland’s second possession to set up Lamar Miller’s four-yard touchdown run. Brock Osweiler (AHS’-wy-lur) ran for a score and threw for another while passing for 168 yards in his return to the Texans’ starting lineup.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Kris Jenkins poured in a season-high 23 points and No. 1 Villanova rebounded from its first loss of the season by downing Marquette, 93-81. Jenkins made six of the Wildcats’ 14 3-pointers, while Jalen Brunson went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points. Josh Hart’s 19 points helped the Wildcats improve to 15-1 and win for the 21st time in 22 games since last season’s Big East tournament.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Assistant Jeff Capel began his role as Duke’s acting coach by guiding the eighth-ranked Blue Devils to a 93-82 win over Boston College. The victory comes one day after Mike Krzyzewski underwent back surgery that is expected to keep him off the bench for about four weeks. Freshman Jayson Tatum scored nine of his 22 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes to help Duke stay ahead following a late charge by the Eagles.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points and San Antonio earned its ninth straight home win by downing Charlotte, 102-85. Bertans energized the sold-out crowd with back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter, extending the Spurs’ lead to 68-60. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard added 19 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 and 11 rebounds as the Spurs won for the 13th time in 15 games.