School Official: Police Would Determine Credibility of Any Possible Threat

School districts in several parts of Iowa have gone on alert this week after vague threats about attacks have been sent to parents or posted online. The threats first popped up in the Des Moines suburb of Johnson Monday night. Classes were cancelled there Tuesday, and schools opened late Wednesday. Additional threats have also been reported in the northern Iowa town of Algona and the Quad Cities. There have not been any threats against Dubuque schools to this point, but district Community Relations Director Mike Cyze says they would work with local police to determine the credibility of any threat. The district has a range of steps it could take in the event of a threat, from adding security officers in specific buildings up to cancelling classes. Cyze says the first thing the district would do if a threat was received would be to turn it over the local police, and he hopes that parents would do the same. Johnston Police have determined the threats to schools there was not credible. In Algona, the local police department says it didn’t have enough time to evaluate the threat before school started on Wednesday.