School District Amends Budget

Dubuque School Board has amended its’ 2016-17 budget. When the budget was put together over 16 months ago, the amount of expenditures for the non-instructional part of the budget was estimated at around 500-thousand dollars. A recent projection of that area of the budget was pretty close to what was estimated. District Finance Director Kevin Kelleher says the amendment was done to ensure that they don’t overspend. The non-instructional portion of the budget supports most of the school service program, which is about 95-percent of that expenditure area.