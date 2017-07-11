School Board Candidate Filing Period Opens

Monday was the first day that candidates for Dubuque’s upcoming school board election could file nomination paperwork, and at least four people will be on the September ballot. Incumbents Jim Prochaska and Terra Siegert will seek another term on the board. Challengers at this point include Chuck Seymour of Peosta and Alan Temperly, who was the first to file. Temperly works for Platinum Insurance and says he’s running because he’s always had aspirations of being a public servant. This will be Temperly’s first run for public office. Another challenger, Dubuque Regional Humane Society CEO Maria Benham, has said that she’ll be running for the board as well, but has yet to file paperwork. The school board election will be held on September 12.