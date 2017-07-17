School Board Candidate Criticizes Current District Policies

One of the candidates running for a seat on the Dubuque School Board says the district isn’t doing as good of a job as it could. Candace Raymond, who taught at both Senior and Hempstead, says the curriculum in currently place doesn’t put students on a path toward growing career fields. Raymond says teachers have a difficult job and they need a lot more support from parents. Raymond says some policies are biased toward particular students. Given that she’s worked for the district, her husband is currently a district employee, and her child is enrolled in the school system, Raymond says she has insight that none of the other candidates have. Raymond now works for the local Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary as a nursing educator. She’s one of six candidates whose names will be on the ballot for this September’s school board election.