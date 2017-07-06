Schaber New East Dubuque Girls Coach

East Dubuque has hired Scott Schaber as its next high school head girl’s basketball coach. Schaber takes over the Warriors program following his second stint as head boy’s basketball coach at Galena High School. Schaber was the Galena boys coach from 2007 to 2009, then again for the last three seasons. He also has been an assistant women’s coach at Loras and Clarke.

Schaber takes over for Jared Deutch who was recently hired as the new head coach at Dubuque Senior.