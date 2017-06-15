Scattered Rain, Hail Showers Hit Dubuque

The very definition of scattered showers fell over the Dubuque area late yesterday afternoon and into the early evening. The Dubuque Regional Airport has turned in an official report of four-hundredths of an inch of rain. But heavier amounts fell within the Dubuque city limits. Downtown Dubuque saw a sustained downpour beginning at about 6:00 that lasted for nearly fifteen minutes. Portions of the downtown area also received pea-sized hail, while there were reports of quarter-sized hailstones falling near Hempstead High School. The KCRG StormNet weather station at Hempstead received just shy of four-tenths of an inch of rain. The site at Senior High School got even more rainfall, reporting six-tenths of an inch. Regardless of how much fell in your area, it’s the first significant rainfall Dubuque County has received since the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, almost three weeks ago.