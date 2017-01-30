Scammers Target Dish Network Subscribers in Platteville

Scammers are now using the name of a satellite TV provider to target people in southwest Wisconsin. The Platteville Police Department has received several reports of someone claiming to work for Dish Network calling local residents with an offer that is literally too good to be true. During the call, the scammer says they can upgrade the resident’s TV service for just $150. They then claim that cost will be paid back to the customer in installments over the next six months. The resident is then asked to send a check or money order to an address in Brooklyn, New York. Dish Network itself is working with the Platteville Police to warn people about the scam. The company says if customers are eligible for an upgrade or similar promotion, they’ll contact the customer through their regular monthly bill.