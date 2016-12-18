Save Now Save Later Winners

Two Tri-State area parents are among 30 others that will have 15-hundred dollars deposited into their College Savings Iowa accounts to help pay for their kids’ college education. Kevin Gray of Monticello and Tracey Hager of Bellevue were chosen to be recipients of the Iowa Student Loan’s Save Now, Save Later: College Savings Plan Parent Giveaway. The program was open to Iowa residents who have a student in grade nine through twelve at an Iowa high school. Parents who registered were required to complete the co-signer version of the Student Loan Game Plan, a free on-line financial education tool, with versions for students and parents. Parents were also encouraged to share knowledge and resources with their college-bound student. Both Gray and Hager were selected as winners out of more than 900 qualified participants.