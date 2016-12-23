Sausage Breakfast Strata

2 lbs. Cremer’s ground Sausage

¼ cup butter, melted

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 cups milk

½ lb. bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

12-14 slices day old bread, cubed

½ cup onion, chopped

12 large eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

In a large skillet, crumble and cook sausage until browned. Drain. In a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish, layer half the bread cubes and half the cooked sausage. Repeat layers . Drizzle with butter and top with the cheeses, onion and red pepper.

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour over casserole. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Uncover and bake at 350-degrees F for 45-50 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes, slice and serve.