Sausage, bacon, egg and potato breakfast burritos

1 lb. breakfast sausage

1 lb. Chorizo sausage

12 eggs

2 teaspoons water

2 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 lb. bacon

2-3 medium russet potatoes, skin-on, diced

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese or Colby/Jack cheese

1 small jar salsa

12 flour tortillas

In a large skillet, cook breakfast sausage and chorizo until browned and drain off excess fat. Cook bacon in the same skillet until crisp, remove from skillet and drain on paper towels, then crumble. Reserve a couple teaspoon of bacon drippings in the skillet. Add potatoes and cook and stir 10-12 minutes, or until softened and slightly browned. While potatoes are cooking, cook your scrambled eggs. In a large bowl, crack eggs and add in 2 teaspoons water. Beat thoroughly. In another large skillet, add butter or margarine and heat through. Add egg mixture and scramble until just cooked through.

To assemble, mix together eggs, sausage, bacon, and potatoes in a large bowl. Add 1/3 to ½ cup of the mixture to the center of each tortilla. Top with some of the shredded cheese and a couple of tablespoons salsa and roll each burrito. Fold in sides and roll from bottom to top. Place on a large baking sheet and place in a 350-degree oven for about 10-15 minutes, or until heated through. Serve and enjoy!

(tip: you can make these ahead of time and wrap in aluminum foil. Freeze until ready to use, removing from freezer 1 day before using. Or is using the day after assembling, wrap in plastic wrap. Remove wrap and bake Follow heating instructions above.)