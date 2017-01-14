 SATURDAY SPORTS SCHDEULE – 1/14/17

Men’s College Basketball: The Iowa State Cyclones take on TCU in Fort Worth, Texas (4:30pm), Illinois hosts Maryland (5pm)

Women’s College Basketball: Iowa Hawkeye’s are home to Maryland (3pm)

Regional Men’s and Women’s Basketball: UD at Nebraska Wesleyan (Women at 2pm, Men at 4pm)

Men’s Basketball: UW-Platteville heads to UW- Whitewater at 7pm

Women’s Basketball: UW-Platteville plays host to UW-Whitewater 3pm

Boy’s High School Basketball: Wendy’s American Trust Basketball Classic at Loras College Athletic and Wellness Center (11:30am)

Wrestling: Iowa State takes on North Carolina (6pm), UD is at the Elmhurst Invite (9am), Loras is at the Matmen Invitational in Mt. Vernon (9am)

Indoor Track and Field: Loras, UD and Clarke are in town for the UD Sol Butler Classic starting at 10am

Men’s Volleyball: Clarke is at Carthage College in Kenosha, WI at 3pm

Hockey: The Dubuque Fighting Saints are back home tonight at the Mystique Community Ice Arena to meet the Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05pm