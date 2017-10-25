Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a chance for people around the country to clean out their medicine cabinets. Assistant Dubuque Police Chief Terry Tobin says residents can bring unwanted or expired medications to the parking lot at Sam’s Club. Law enforcement is requesting that prescriptions be brought to the drop site in their original containers. Any liquids should be sealed in leak-proof clear plastic bags. Other items that will be accepted include medication samples, vitamins, and supplements. Tobin says all of the medications that are turned in will be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly way. The drop off event begins at 10:00 Saturday morning and runs through 2:00 that afternoon. There’s also a drop-off container inside the main entrance to the county law enforcement center. Unwanted prescriptions can be dropped off there 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.