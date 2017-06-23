Santa Maria Grilled Tri-Tip Steak

2 ½-3 lb. Tri-Tip Steak

Dry Rub mix :

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dry thyme

Baste mixture :

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Mix rub ingredients together in a bowl. Sprinkle rub on the meat on all sides. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 hours. When ready to grill, remove from refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for one hour.

Combine vinegar, vegetable oil, minced garlic and Dijon mustard together in a sealable container. Cover the container and shake to blend ingredients.

Preheat grill for indirect cooking (hot on one side, cool on the other). Place tri-tip on grill and sear on all sides, 3-4 minutes per side. Once tri-tip is seared on all sides, move to cool side of the grill and, if your grill has a top rack, place the tri-tip on the upper rack, with an aluminum tray on the bottom rack underneath to catch the fat drippings. Cover the grill and cook until the internal temperature reaches 130-degrees F, about 25-30 minutes. Try to keep the grill temperature between 250-300-degrees F. When done, remove from grill and let it rest, loosely tented with foil, for 10 minutes. Slice against the grain and serve.