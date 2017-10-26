Sanitary Sewer Leak Being Monitored Along Kerper Blvd. In Dubuque 

The Dubuque Public Works Department is monitoring a probable sanitary sewer leak into the sewer system along a portion of Kerper Blvd., near the U.S. Highway 61/151 on-and-off ramp. A release from the city says weekly water sampling tests are being taken to better understand and identify the source of the potential leak. Signs are posted in areas affected by the bypass, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources advises people to keep their children and pets away from the posted area. The city will continue to provide updates to the Iowa DNR on the sanitary sewer leak.