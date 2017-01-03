Salvation Army Falls Short of Fundraising Campaign

Money is still trickling in, but it appears that the Dubuque chapter of the Salvation Army will fall short of its fundraising goal for the Christmas season. The Army had hoped to raise about $170,000 through its Kettle Campaign, but Major Kay Mason says that’s a mark they likely won’t hit. Mason believes there were several factors that led to the shortfall. The Army’s Mail Campaign continues through the end of January, and is faring better than the kettles. Mason says one thing that isn’t going away is the need for the Salvation Army’s services. Between the two campaigns, the Salvation Army has raised about $206,000 toward their goal of $230,000.