Sale of the triple-century … Stanton, Judge homer again … Bradford optimistic … College player dies

BALTIMORE (AP) – Chris Sale tied for the American League lead in victories and joined Pedro Martinez as the only Boston Red Sox hurlers to strike out 300 batters in a season. Sale picked up his 17th win by tossing eight shutout innings and fanning 13 in a 9-0 rout of Baltimore. Sale is the first American League hurler to strike out 300 in a season since Martinez whiffed a team-record 313 for the 1999 Red Sox.

UNDATED (AP) – Miami outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge each added to their league home run leads. Stanton tops the National League with 56 home runs after smacking a two-run shot in the Marlins’ 9-2 pounding of the New York Mets. Judge went deep for the 45th time as the Yankees ripped Minnesota, 11-3 to stay within three games of first-place Boston in the AL East.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford says his left knee is feeling better this week after sitting out last weekend’s loss to Pittsburgh. Bradford said he hurt the knee in the season opener against New Orleans, when he had a career-best 143.0 passer rating in leading the Vikings to a 29-19 victory over the Saints. Bradford has twice had his left ACL surgically repaired.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) – A 19-year-old Midwestern State football player has died after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle during Saturday’s game against Texas A&M-Kingsville. School President Suzanne Shipley has released a statement mourning the death of cornerback Robert Grays of Houston, saying he died Tuesday at a hospital in his hometown.

MIAMI (AP) – Former middleweight champion Jake LaMotta has died at 95. LaMotta was 83-19-4 with 30 knockouts, taking the middleweight title in 1949 and admitting in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee that he threw a fight after being promised a title shot. His life was depicted in the 1980 film “Raging Bull,” which was based on his memoir and earned Robert DeNiro an Academy Award for best actor.