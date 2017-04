The Dubuque Fighting Saints got the first goal, but it was the Sioux City Musketeers who scored nine of the last eleven goals in the game, en route to a 9-3 rout at the Tyson Events Center.Cole Guttman notched a hat trick for the Saints in the losing cause.

The Saints are back in action on Friday, March 31 at The Stable to take on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05.