Sainci Announces Bid for School Board

The number of candidates seeking a spot on the Dubuque Community School Board is up to eight. City of Dubuque Resource Management Supervisor Anderson Sainci announced his intention to run for the board at the University of Dubuque yesterday morning. Sainci grew up in Florida, but came to Dubuque to study at UD a decade ago. He says people made an investment in him, and he wants to do the same for the kids in the Dubuque school district. Sainci’s son is enrolled in the Holy Family Catholic School System. But he doesn’t believe that disqualifies him from a seat on the board of the public school system. Sainci praised the job that the current board is doing, but he believes he can be an additional asset, saying he’d bring a lot to the table if elected. There will be three school board seats up for election this fall. Incumbents Terra Siegert and Jim Prochaska are both running for re-election. Sainci is one of six more people who have filed nomination paperwork or announced that they’ll be a candidate.