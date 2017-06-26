S-E-C, S-E-C: Tigers, Gators set to play for national title

OMAHA, Neb.(AP) — The matchup for the College World Series finals certainly bolsters the case for those who say the best baseball in the land is played in the Southeastern Conference.

To get to the best-of-three finals starting Monday night, LSU (52-18) beat an Oregon State team , which had the highest winning percentage of any program in four decades, twice in two days. Florida (50-19) became the fourth team in CWS history to shut out an opponent twice with a pair of 3-0 wins over TCU wrapped around a 9-2 loss to the Horned Frogs.

So here they are, the teams that shared the SEC regular-season championship playing for the national title in Omaha.

This will be the third all-SEC final. South Carolina beat Florida in 2011 and LSU won over Alabama in 1997. The Tigers are going for their seventh national championship, and first since 2009, while Florida is in the finals for the third time and looking for its first title.